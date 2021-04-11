CM expresses grief over killing of journalist Wasim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over killing of local Journalist Wasim Alam at Karak district.

The Chief Minister in a condolence message expressed heartfelt sympathy with the family members and said that the culprits involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.