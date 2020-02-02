UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Grief Over Killing Of SHO In Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

CM expresses grief over killing of SHO in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over killing of SHO Abdul Hameed Marwat during exchange of fire with criminals.

The CM in a condolence message prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is to be mentioned here that SHO Abdul Hameed Marwat lost his life when rival groups exchanged fire in congested Chai (tea) Bazaar in the jurisdiction of city police station here on Saturday.

