CM expresses grief over killing of youth due to kite twine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over killing of a biker by a stray kite twine, near Ghakhar Mandi.

He extended heartfelt sympathises and condolences with the bereaved family.

He sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and ordered action against officials responsible for negligence.

The caretaker chief minister expressed serious annoyance over the kite flying incidents despite the ban.

He ordered to ensure strict implementation of ban on kite flying besides ordering crackdown against persons involved in it.