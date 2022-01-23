CM expresses grief over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to fall of vehicle in a nullah near Haloki.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report regarding the incidence.