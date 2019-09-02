CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Manawan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives owing to collapse of a wall due to rain in the area of Manawan.

The Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence, directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also sought report from the administration over this tragic incident.