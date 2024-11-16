CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Van Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a passenger van collapse
into a deep ditch in Muzaffarabad.
The chief minister offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies
to the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP governor for collective efforts for Dera's development32 minutes ago
-
Five liquor suppliers held, three POs arrested32 minutes ago
-
DPO Lakki visits police station, check posts42 minutes ago
-
WDD briefs female kiln workers about their rights52 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather likely to persist in most parts of country52 minutes ago
-
CBD suspends all construction activities52 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 68 kg drugs in eight operations52 minutes ago
-
US Consul General meets CM’s aide1 hour ago
-
SAU's Senate meeting discusses key agendas1 hour ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region1 hour ago
-
Crime ratio starts decreasing in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
AJK President to visit Kotli from Nov 20 on mass contact drive1 hour ago