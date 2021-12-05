CM expresses grief over loss of precious human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three persons including two girl students in a traffic accident near Dina.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and RPO Rawalpindi about this tragic accident.