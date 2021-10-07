UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Losses In Harnai Earthquake

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

CM expresses grief over losses in Harnai earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property in the earthquake in the Harnai area of Baluchistan.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, he prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the KP government stands beside the victims in this hour of need and distress.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Harnai Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid ..

Ajman Ruler grants government employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

16 minutes ago
 Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin h ..

Blazing knocks from Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Yamin hand Southern Punjab astonishin ..

17 minutes ago
 OPPO Opens Pre-bookings in Pakistan for the Revolu ..

OPPO Opens Pre-bookings in Pakistan for the Revolutionary AI Portrait Video Expe ..

20 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain government employees granted 8-day ..

Umm Al Qaiwain government employees granted 8-day paid leave to visit Expo

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond pack ..

Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond package offering for subscription

31 minutes ago
 Local Press: After Mars, he UAE sets sights on Ven ..

Local Press: After Mars, he UAE sets sights on Venus and asteroids

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.