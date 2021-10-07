CM expresses grief over losses in Harnai earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property in the earthquake in the Harnai area of Baluchistan.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, he prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that the KP government stands beside the victims in this hour of need and distress.