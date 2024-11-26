Open Menu

CM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Rangers Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the martyrdom of four Rangers personnel.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM strongly condemned an attempt of the miscreants

to crush Rangers’ personnel with a vehicle, saying that the martyrs were someone's sons

and brothers, injustice was done.

The CM questioned that is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protest. She said the

miscreants were writing a bloody chapter in political history.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Vehicle

More Stories From Pakistan