CM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Rangers Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over the martyrdom of four Rangers personnel.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM strongly condemned an attempt of the miscreants
to crush Rangers’ personnel with a vehicle, saying that the martyrs were someone's sons
and brothers, injustice was done.
The CM questioned that is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protest. She said the
miscreants were writing a bloody chapter in political history.
Recent Stories
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State showing great restraint against PTI rioters: Tarar13 seconds ago
-
PEC to launch free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers25 seconds ago
-
Open Court held for PESCO consumers in Mandhraan10 minutes ago
-
Quality education to students stressed10 minutes ago
-
PTI’s involvement in lawlessness puts its political party status in doubt: Senator Siddiqui20 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested, cash, bikes recovered30 minutes ago
-
Elephant Madhubala heads to Safari Park for a family reunion after 15 years30 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th40 minutes ago
-
2nd DOSTI Peshawar women literature festival starts at SBBWU50 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra’ Punjab; outsourcing of sanitation system in progress for four UCs1 hour ago
-
FD takes action against shopkeepers for selling meat on high prices1 hour ago
-
Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected1 hour ago