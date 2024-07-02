CM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Traffic Police Constable
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a traffic police constable in Peshawar. The constable was shot by unidentified individuals near Patang Chowk while returning from duty on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for the departed soul and for the family's patience during this difficult time.
He directed the police to take immediate and necessary measures to arrest those responsible for the attack.
"We share the grief of the family, and those involved in the firing will be brought to justice," said the Chief Minister.
Recent Stories
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commit suicide over joblessness, poverty1 minute ago
-
Three police officials suspended1 minute ago
-
Scope of ECE project to be expanded to all parts of country: Education Minister1 minute ago
-
Commissioner pays homage to late XEN1 minute ago
-
ADC announces monsoon plantation drive to mitigate climate change impacts11 minutes ago
-
Inland Revenue Dept achieves Rs 44 billion annual tax target with surplus Rs 16 billion amount in A ..11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee for tackling monsoon emergencies11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz embarks on a two-day visit to Tajikistan21 minutes ago
-
Tarar for further strengthening economic ties with Canada21 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-15929 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh31 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism31 minutes ago