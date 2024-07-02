CM expresses grief over martyrdom of traffic police constable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a traffic police constable in Peshawar. The constable was shot by unidentified individuals near Patang Chowk while returning from duty on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for the departed soul and for the family's patience during this difficult time.

He directed the police to take immediate and necessary measures to arrest those responsible for the attack.

"We share the grief of the family, and those involved in the firing will be brought to justice," said the Chief Minister.