Open Menu

CM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Traffic Police Constable

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

CM expresses grief over martyrdom of traffic police constable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a traffic police constable in Peshawar. The constable was shot by unidentified individuals near Patang Chowk while returning from duty on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for the departed soul and for the family's patience during this difficult time.

He directed the police to take immediate and necessary measures to arrest those responsible for the attack.

"We share the grief of the family, and those involved in the firing will be brought to justice," said the Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Family From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

5 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

29 minutes ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

37 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

50 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

60 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

2 hours ago
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan