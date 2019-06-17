CM expresses grief over road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the fatal traffic accident at Narowal Zafarwal which has cost precious human lives.

He extended his heartiest sympathies and condolence to the families and said they are with the bereaved family in this hour of anguish.

He prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the lamenting families.

The CM directed administration to provide best medical facilities for those who got injured in this incident and sought its report.