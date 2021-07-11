CM expresses grief, seeks report on child death from dog-biting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of death of a child after being bitten by a stray dog in Liaquatabad area of Lahore.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and sought a report from commissioner Lahore division about the tragic incident.

The CM ordered for strict legal action after determining the responsible persons and termed the incident a result of criminal negligence of the authorities and departments concerned.

He directed the departments concerned to take all possible measures to avoid such incidents in future.