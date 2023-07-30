Open Menu

CM Expresses Happiness Over Graduation Of First Batch Of BCSA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

CM expresses happiness over graduation of first batch of BCSA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his happiness on the graduation of the first batch of Balochistan Civil Service Academy (BCSA).

"The aim of establishing the academy was to increase the capabilities and capacity of the officers of Balochistan," he said on Sunday.

It was of fundamental importance in the department that by providing modern training facilities to the officers, their skills can be brought to the development of the country and the province.

He congratulated the DG Civil Service Academy Balochistan Dr. Hafeez Jamali and his team as saying, "I hope that BCSA will continue its success in the future as well.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the participating officers of MCMC.

The participating officers of the course will use their skills for the welfare of the people and the province and will use the training acquired during the course in practice, he emphasized.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sunday

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

2 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

2 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

2 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan