CM expresses happiness over graduation of first batch of BCSA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed his happiness on the graduation of the first batch of Balochistan Civil Service Academy (BCSA).

"The aim of establishing the academy was to increase the capabilities and capacity of the officers of Balochistan," he said on Sunday.

It was of fundamental importance in the department that by providing modern training facilities to the officers, their skills can be brought to the development of the country and the province.

He congratulated the DG Civil Service Academy Balochistan Dr. Hafeez Jamali and his team as saying, "I hope that BCSA will continue its success in the future as well.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the participating officers of MCMC.

The participating officers of the course will use their skills for the welfare of the people and the province and will use the training acquired during the course in practice, he emphasized.