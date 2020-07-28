(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the death of son of senior journalist, Arif Yousufzai in a tragic fire incident.

On receiving information, the Chief Minister directed his Special Assistant, Kamran Bangash to rush to the place of incident and monitor relief and rescue activity.

The Chief Minister said the death of Arif's son really aggrieved him. He expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The CM said in this time of grief we stand with Arif Yousufzai and his family and equally share their pain.