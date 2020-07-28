UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Expresses Profound Grief Over Death Of Journalist's Son

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM expresses profound grief over death of journalist's son

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the death of son of senior journalist, Arif Yousufzai in a tragic fire incident.

On receiving information, the Chief Minister directed his Special Assistant, Kamran Bangash to rush to the place of incident and monitor relief and rescue activity.

The Chief Minister said the death of Arif's son really aggrieved him. He expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty for granting courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The CM said in this time of grief we stand with Arif Yousufzai and his family and equally share their pain.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Share

Recent Stories

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

13 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

21 minutes ago

SCCI discusses harnessing Italian technology in bo ..

24 minutes ago

GWU organises third discussion session of ‘You a ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.