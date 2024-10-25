CM Expresses Resent On Delay Of Quetta’s Beautification Work
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed his anger over delay of work on the beauty of Quetta city and especially on Airport Road as directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed his anger over delay of work on the beauty of Quetta city and especially on Airport Road as directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work.
He shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding progress to the Quetta development package and the measures taken about the beauty of Quetta city.
The meeting beautification of Quetta City and other ongoing development project were reviewed. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Communications and Work Lal Jan Jafar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shaqaat, Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Ahmed, DG QDA Askar Khan and Special Secretary Finance Aurangzeb Khan Kasi and other concerned officials attended.
Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Ahmed and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat briefed the meeting on the progress on Quetta Development Package and the steps taken to beautify Quetta city.
In the meeting, Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jafar while giving a briefing said that the restoration of roads in Quetta inner city is going on and carpeting of all roads would be completed very soon.
In the briefing given by the Commissioner Quetta Division, it was informed that steps are being taken to beautify including Airport Road and Quetta.
He said that in this regard, according to the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, all related issues are being implemented.
The Chief Minister directed that various historical statues and parks planted for the purpose of beauty in Quetta city are damaged due to drug addicts saying that for which it is necessary to make drug rehabilitation centers functional.
He directed that the Social Welfare Department should take special measures in this regard, the cooperation of private voluntary workers should also be obtained.
The CM said that there is no problem of lack of funding for the respective projects but it is important to ensure that the specified for completion of related work in time.
He instructed that the waste generated in the city should be disposed of in a timely manner and special attention should be paid to cleanliness.
Sarfraz Bugti said that Quetta is the provincial capital and the beauty of the city should suggest that it is really a metropolitan city. In the meeting, various proposed projects related to the establishment of walking street in Quetta city were also considered and it was agreed to take early steps in this regard.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists1 minute ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari53 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali1 minute ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day1 minute ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar59 seconds ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests four of robbers gang1 minute ago
-
Black Day to be observed in Balochistan on Oct 27: Says Gulab5 seconds ago
-
10 FC soldiers martyred, three injured in DI Khan attack6 seconds ago