CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday expressed his anger over delay of work on the beauty of Quetta city and especially on Airport Road as directed the concerned authorities to speed up the work.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting regarding progress to the Quetta development package and the measures taken about the beauty of Quetta city.

The meeting beautification of Quetta City and other ongoing development project were reviewed. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Communications and Work Lal Jan Jafar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shaqaat, Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Ahmed, DG QDA Askar Khan and Special Secretary Finance Aurangzeb Khan Kasi and other concerned officials attended.

Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Ahmed and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat briefed the meeting on the progress on Quetta Development Package and the steps taken to beautify Quetta city.

In the meeting, Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jafar while giving a briefing said that the restoration of roads in Quetta inner city is going on and carpeting of all roads would be completed very soon.

In the briefing given by the Commissioner Quetta Division, it was informed that steps are being taken to beautify including Airport Road and Quetta.

He said that in this regard, according to the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, all related issues are being implemented.

The Chief Minister directed that various historical statues and parks planted for the purpose of beauty in Quetta city are damaged due to drug addicts saying that for which it is necessary to make drug rehabilitation centers functional.

He directed that the Social Welfare Department should take special measures in this regard, the cooperation of private voluntary workers should also be obtained.

The CM said that there is no problem of lack of funding for the respective projects but it is important to ensure that the specified for completion of related work in time.

He instructed that the waste generated in the city should be disposed of in a timely manner and special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

Sarfraz Bugti said that Quetta is the provincial capital and the beauty of the city should suggest that it is really a metropolitan city. In the meeting, various proposed projects related to the establishment of walking street in Quetta city were also considered and it was agreed to take early steps in this regard.