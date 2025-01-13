CM Expresses Satisfaction On Successful Operation Against Militants In Kachhi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed satisfaction over the successful operation by the security forces against anti-peace elements in Kachhi district area of Balochistan.
Describing the killing of twenty-seven militants during this operation as a major achievement, the chief minister said that this successful operation is a clear message to the enemies of peace that terrorism and violence would not be tolerated on the land of Balochistan under any circumstances.
Praising the performance of the security forces, he said that this effective operation against anti-peace elements proved that the forces are working with their determination and capabilities to restore peace in Balochistan.
He said that the sacrifices of the forces are unforgettable and it is only through their continuous struggle that terrorism is being eradicated in Balochistan.
The chief minister maintained that all possible measures would continue to be taken for the protection of the people, the operations of the security forces are a reflection of the fact that the government and the forces are working together to establish peace and stability in the province.
He said that the destruction of militant hideouts is a major success and it proved that necessary steps are being taken to establish peace in Balochistan.
The CM said that anti-development elements and enemies of peace would be defeated in the area and the government, forces and people would work together to make this land a cradle of peace.
He expressed his determination that the services of the security forces in restoring law and order situation in Balochistan are a matter of pride and their sacrifices are a guarantee of a bright future for province.
