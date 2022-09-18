CM expresses satisfaction over arrangements on Chehlum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A across Punjab, including Lahore.

The chief minister himself oversaw the security arrangements being made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A till late at night and reviewed the arrangements being made for the facilitation of Azadaron.

Pervez Elahi kept himself posted of every moment about the arrangements being made for the security of processions and Majalis.

He remained in contact with the concerned officials till late at night and issued necessary directions in this regard.

He stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty and by dint of doing unceasing hard work by the police, administration and the concerned departments enabled us to maintain peace across the province.

The CM lauded the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order along with the political and the administrative team on performing commendable duties and paid them well done in compliment.