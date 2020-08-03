UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Satisfaction Over Security Arrangements On Eid

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM expresses satisfaction over security arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements and observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM commended the role played by police, administration and health professionals while performing their Eid duties.

The CM said that those who sacrificed their joys for the relief of the others were praiseworthy, adding that the corona situation was being improved and those following the SOPs were praiseworthy. "I am thankful to the citizens for cooperating with the government to remain safe from coronavirus," the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

