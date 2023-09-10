Open Menu

CM Expresses Satisfaction Over Successful Ending Of Chelum Processions In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2023 | 08:40 PM

QUETTA, Sep 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the processions on the occasion of Chehlum in the city.

He lauded the security forces including police, Levies, FC and Administration for taking effective security measures and appreciated all security forces in this regard.

The chief minister also thanked the scholars of all schools of thought and the general public for cooperating with security forces to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood in the area.

Earlier, the main procession of Chehlum in memory of martyrs of Karbala was observed in the provincial capital Quetta.

It was carried out from Imambargah Mominabad and concluded at Behesht-e-Zainab graveyard following the traditional route.

Security arrangements were strict and mobile phone services were also suspended till the elimination of the Chehlum procession. It marched through different roads including Tooghi Road, Yazdan Khan Road and Alamdar Road before ending at Behesht Zainab graveyard.

