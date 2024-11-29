CM Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.
In her message on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she called upon the international community to help end massacre of unarmed innocent Palestinians including children and women.
The CM said: "We pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the Palestinian people.” She added, "Every citizen of Pakistan equally shares sufferings of Palestinian brethren.”
She highlighted, "Pakistan has always been and will continue to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinians' rights.
”
Maryam said Pakistan's policy on Palestine is a true reflection of the principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan will always stand by Palestinian brothers and sisters.
The Chief Minister said that the struggle of Palestinians will definitely bear fruit one day and they will be blessed with the blessing of freedom.” She prayed, "May Allah Almighty save Palestinian people from the oppression and barbarity of the usurper Israeli forces.”
