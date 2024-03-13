CM Expresses Sorrow On Death Of Woman, Children In Gas Explosion
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister expressed his sorrow on death of a woman and children in gas leakage explosion in a residential house at Airport Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.
He also directed the Health Department to provide better medical facilities to the people injured in the incident.
He said that Balochistan government shared equal grief of the families of those who died in the tragic accident.
