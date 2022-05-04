CM expresses sorrow over death of four siblings in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four siblings in a road accident near Kot Radha Kishan.

In his condolence message issued here on Wednesday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Hamza Shahbaz had sought report from the relevant authorities and ordered to take legal action against the responsible driver.