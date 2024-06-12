CM Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Sanitary Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over
the death of three sanitation workers during cleaning a waste disposal
in Bhalwal.
The CM said that safety gear and safety measures for sanitation workers should be ensured,
adding that it was a responsibility of organization concerned to provide safety gear
to the sanitation workers during their work.
The CM highlighted that sanitation workers should also understand the importance of safety measures during work.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical aid to the affected worker, and sought a report from the commissioner.
