CM expresses sorrow over death of three youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three youths due to the motorbike- dumper collision near Gora Kabaristan.

The Chief Minister has extended heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the deceased.

He also sought a report of this accident and directed to take actionagainst the dumper driver.