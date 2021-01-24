UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Three Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

CM expresses sorrow over death of three youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three youths due to the motorbike- dumper collision near Gora Kabaristan.

The Chief Minister has extended heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the deceased.

He also sought a report of this accident and directed to take actionagainst the dumper driver.

