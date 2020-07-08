UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Khanpur area in Rahim Yar Khan.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved.

He directed that the injured persons be provided best treatment facilities besides seeking a report from the administration about the accident.

