CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Accident
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gujjar Khan.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and directed to provide thebest medical treatment to the injured, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.