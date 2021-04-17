CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gujjar Khan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and directed to provide thebest medical treatment to the injured, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.