UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in an accident near Noorkot, in the area of Narowal.

As per a DGPR press release issued here on Saturday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of deceased.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to injured.

The CM ordered to take legal action against the driver, responsible for the accident. He sought a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala division and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Police Punjab Driver Gujranwala Narowal From Best

Recent Stories

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon ..

Losing finalist Jabeur reveals personal Wimbledon pep talk

9 minutes ago
 Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

Kumar bowls India to T20 series win over England

9 minutes ago
 Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales histori ..

Subs Adams, Anscombe combine to give Wales historic Springboks win

9 minutes ago
 US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help ..

US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help for those afflicted by hunger ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased ..

Sri Lanka's president to resign after being chased from home

44 minutes ago
 Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.