CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in an accident near Noorkot, in the area of Narowal.

As per a DGPR press release issued here on Saturday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of deceased.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to injured.

The CM ordered to take legal action against the driver, responsible for the accident. He sought a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala division and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Gujranwala.