CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the loss of human lives in an accident on the Sialkot Motorway.

In a message on Sunday, the CM expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families.

The CM directed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured and also sought areport from the administration.