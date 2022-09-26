CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in helicopter crash

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the Pakistan Army helicopter crash in Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He paid tributes to Pilot Maj Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Pilot Maj Khurram Shahzad, Naik Jalil, Subedar Abdul Wahid, and Sepoys Shoaib and Muhammad Imran.

The chief minister said that brave soldiers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, adding that themartyrs are the nation's heroes and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.