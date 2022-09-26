UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in helicopter crash

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the Pakistan Army helicopter crash in Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He paid tributes to Pilot Maj Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Pilot Maj Khurram Shahzad, Naik Jalil, Subedar Abdul Wahid, and Sepoys Shoaib and Muhammad Imran.

The chief minister said that brave soldiers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, adding that themartyrs are the nation's heroes and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Army Punjab

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

9 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both side ..

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both sides makes it classic encounter

25 minutes ago
 GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

2 hours ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.