Open Menu

CM Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen in an attack on their van in PathanKot area of Tank district.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister strongly denounced the attack on police personnel and showed solidarity with bereaved families.

He also prayed for a high place in Heaven for the departed souls.

The Chief Minister prayed for early recovery of the three cops who sustained injuries in the armed attack by miscreants.

The Chief Minister said that financial assistance will be provided to the families of martyred policemen from Shuhada Package.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Van Tank From

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

34 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

1 hour ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan