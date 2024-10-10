CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen in an attack on their van in PathanKot area of Tank district.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister strongly denounced the attack on police personnel and showed solidarity with bereaved families.

He also prayed for a high place in Heaven for the departed souls.

The Chief Minister prayed for early recovery of the three cops who sustained injuries in the armed attack by miscreants.

The Chief Minister said that financial assistance will be provided to the families of martyred policemen from Shuhada Package.

