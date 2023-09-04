CM extends best wishes for an auspicious new judicial year

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the Lahore High Court as he conveyed his congratulations at the commencement of the new judicial year, expressing his hope for the prevalence of justice in the upcoming year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the Lahore High Court as he conveyed his congratulations at the commencement of the new judicial year, expressing his hope for the prevalence of justice in the upcoming year.

In his message, the CM acknowledged the role of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and his esteemed judicial colleagues, affirming their commitment to upholding the timeless traditions of justice in the new judicial year.

The chief minister added that he fervently prays for the new judicial year to bring auspicious outcomes for those seeking justice.

He expressed confidence that the delivery of justice to the oppressed will continue unwaveringly throughout the new judicial year.