CM Extends Best Wishes To Cricket Team

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CM extends best wishes to cricket team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her best wishes to the Pakistan cricket team for their crucial match against their traditional rival in the ICC Champions Trophy.

In her message on Sunday, the CM said “The entire nation’s prayers are with the cricket team. Play with full determination.

” She emphasized that every player is a star who will shine today.

The CM emphasized that the match against India is the true essence of the Champions Trophy, highlighting the intense rivalry between the two nations. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed confidence in the talent of the Pakistani players, stating that the team has individuals capable of turning the game around single-handedly. “I am certain that today, Pakistan will create history in batting, bowling, and fielding,” she said.

