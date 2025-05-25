CM extends best wishes to Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on reaching the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), commending both teams for their perseverance under challenging circumstances.

In her message, she said, “Whether it is Lahore Qalandars or Quetta Gladiators who lift the trophy, the real winner is Pakistan. The players participating in the PSL have demonstrated remarkable determination and courage, setting an inspiring example.

”

The chief minister further said, “Cricket is a deep-rooted passion among Pakistanis, and it is heartening to see the vibrant atmosphere return to our cricket stadiums.” She emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving and sports-loving nation.

She also lauded the efforts of the administration and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the successful and secure organization of the Pakistan Super League.