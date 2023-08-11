CM extends condolences to family of youth killed in dacoity

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met the family of young Ahmed Afsar, who tragically lost his life during a dacoity incident a few days ago at a clinic in Gulzar Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met the family of young Ahmed Afsar, who tragically lost his life during a dacoity incident a few days ago at a clinic in Gulzar Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Rawalpindi.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his grief and sorrow to the widow, uncle, and other relatives of the deceased youth Ahmed Afsar over the tragic incident. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and recited Fatiha for the deceased youth. He consoled the widow and uncle and expressed his compassion towards the children.

The Chief Minister received details about the tragic incident from CPO Rawalpindi. He said that the wrongdoers committed a heinous crime by killing a father of three children.

"Punjab Government is with your family, will take complete care of your family," he added.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that it is the government's responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizens and will fulfill it in any case. In order to maintain law and order throughout the province, IG Punjab is in constant contact. Due to the action of the police, the attempt of the accused involved in this robbery incident to escape from the province was thwarted, he said and added, "I stand with every victim." Punjab Police is taking immediate action to stop street crimes and robberies. The operation against the criminal gangs is going on so that the citizens can live in peace. All institutions, including the police, are active to maintain law and order, he added.