CM Extends Eid Greetings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conveyed greetings to Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the festival's essence of love, sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood.

In her message, she said “Eid-ul-Fitr is a special reward and gift of Allah,The Almighty, for the Muslims. The promotion of love and brotherhood on this day is a requirement of gratitude, she said.

The CM said that it is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to share happiness with the poor on Eid. It is commendable to be aware of and help those in need within your community, she maintained.

The CM emphasized that the joy of Eid is enhanced when lower class and domestic workers are included in the celebrations.

The CM underscored the importance of promoting feelings of brotherhood and love by forgetting mutual grudges and differences on this day. May the day of Eid and every other day bring a message of lasting happiness for every member of the beloved homeland, she prayed.

Maryam Nawaz said the Eid day should be remembered especially for those who sacrificed their lives for the country. She asked people not to forget the families of martyrs on the day of Eid.

