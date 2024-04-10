CM Extends Eid Greetings
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conveyed greetings to Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing the festival's essence of love, sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood.
In her message, she said “Eid-ul-Fitr is a special reward and gift of Allah,The Almighty, for the Muslims. The promotion of love and brotherhood on this day is a requirement of gratitude, she said.
The CM said that it is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to share happiness with the poor on Eid. It is commendable to be aware of and help those in need within your community, she maintained.
The CM emphasized that the joy of Eid is enhanced when lower class and domestic workers are included in the celebrations.
The CM underscored the importance of promoting feelings of brotherhood and love by forgetting mutual grudges and differences on this day. May the day of Eid and every other day bring a message of lasting happiness for every member of the beloved homeland, she prayed.
Maryam Nawaz said the Eid day should be remembered especially for those who sacrificed their lives for the country. She asked people not to forget the families of martyrs on the day of Eid.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor offers Eid prayer, intermingles with people5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy celebrates Eid with Pakistan Sweet Home’s kids5 minutes ago
-
Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Attaullah Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif offers Eid prayers in Sialkot15 minutes ago
-
Water sprinkled around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project site25 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal43 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr55 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, Mayor offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor2 hours ago
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty2 hours ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux2 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah3 hours ago