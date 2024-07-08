CM extends greetings for new Islamic year

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to

all Pakistanis and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of new Islamic year.

The CM prayed that may the new Hijri year bring peace and blessings for Pakistan, Pakistani

nation and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“On the start of new Hijri year, we reiterate our resolve to learn from the life and the teachings

of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”

The chief minister said: “We should pledge to strive for upholding principles of compassion, justice,

unity and tolerance in all Muslim societies.” She added that the holy month of Muharram al-Haram

reminds us of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the Battle of Karbala is an example of unwavering

courage, sacrifice and steadfastness in the face of cruelty.

She prayed, “May the new Hijri year bring us peace, prosperity and happiness.”

The CM also prayed that may Allah Almighty grant freedom to the oppressed Muslims of Palestine

and Kashmir in the new Hijri year.

She urged Muslims that on the beginning of New Islamic Year, embrace the spirit of brotherhood

and pledge to make things easier for each other.