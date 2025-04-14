Open Menu

CM Extends Greetings On Vaisakhi Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community

across the globe on the occasion of Vaisakhi, calling it a vibrant agricultural and cultural festival

that celebrates the spirit of Punjab.

In her special message, she said, “Vaisakhi is a beautiful celebration of Punjab’s rich agricultural heritage. The golden wheat stalks carry the joyous message of Vaisakhi, representing the hard work and resilience of our farmers.”

The CM expressed her happiness over the global observance of Vaisakhi by the Sikh community and extended her heartfelt congratulations, saying, “I am truly delighted to see Sikh brothers and sisters around the world celebrating this festival. We wholeheartedly share in their joy.”

Recalling her visit to Kartarpur during last year’s Vaisakhi celebrations, CM Maryam Nawaz noted, “The happiness witnessed during the wheat harvest in Kartarpur last year is etched in my memory.

It was a true reflection of cultural unity and agricultural pride.”

Highlighting her government’s commitment to empowering farmers, she stated with pride, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, we have distributed 1,000 tractors free of cost to farmers who cultivate wheat.” She further added that billions of rupees worth of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural equipments have been provided to wheat-growing farmers across Punjab to boost productivity and support rural livelihoods.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s resolve to continue supporting the backbone of Punjab’s economy, its farmers, and to promote interfaith harmony by celebrating festivals that symbolize unity, prosperity, and shared cultural values.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

54 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

54 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

54 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

54 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

55 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

56 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

56 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

56 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan