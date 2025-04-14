CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to the Sikh community

across the globe on the occasion of Vaisakhi, calling it a vibrant agricultural and cultural festival

that celebrates the spirit of Punjab.

In her special message, she said, “Vaisakhi is a beautiful celebration of Punjab’s rich agricultural heritage. The golden wheat stalks carry the joyous message of Vaisakhi, representing the hard work and resilience of our farmers.”

The CM expressed her happiness over the global observance of Vaisakhi by the Sikh community and extended her heartfelt congratulations, saying, “I am truly delighted to see Sikh brothers and sisters around the world celebrating this festival. We wholeheartedly share in their joy.”

Recalling her visit to Kartarpur during last year’s Vaisakhi celebrations, CM Maryam Nawaz noted, “The happiness witnessed during the wheat harvest in Kartarpur last year is etched in my memory.

It was a true reflection of cultural unity and agricultural pride.”

Highlighting her government’s commitment to empowering farmers, she stated with pride, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, we have distributed 1,000 tractors free of cost to farmers who cultivate wheat.” She further added that billions of rupees worth of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural equipments have been provided to wheat-growing farmers across Punjab to boost productivity and support rural livelihoods.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s resolve to continue supporting the backbone of Punjab’s economy, its farmers, and to promote interfaith harmony by celebrating festivals that symbolize unity, prosperity, and shared cultural values.