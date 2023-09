CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the Pak Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the Pak Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar.

In a message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs of two officers and a jawan who embraced martyrdom.