Open Menu

CM, Fed Maritime Minister Vow To Address Fishermen Issues, Revive Keti Bandar Port Project

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM

CM, Fed Maritime Minister vow to address fishermen issues, revive Keti Bandar port project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Qaiser Shaikh, during their meeting, discussed addressing fishermen’s issues, tackling sea pollution and plans to develop Keti Bandar as a new port

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Qaiser Shaikh, during their meeting, discussed addressing fishermen’s issues, tackling sea pollution and plans to develop Keti Bandar as a new port.

According to CM House statement, meeting held here at the Chief Minister's House on Wednesday and was attended by Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and Chairman Port Qasim Rear Admiral Nasir Shah.

The Chief Minister noted that provincial government has banned sensitive fishing nets, known as Bulloo and Gujjo. However, the matter of determining which government-issued licenses to trawlers remains unresolved.

To tackle the trawlers' issue, the Chief Minister and the federal minister agreed to form a joint committee comprising members from the Maritime Ministry, as well as the governments of Sindh and Balochistan.

They also discussed the problem of untreated wastewater being discharged into the sea, which contributes to sea pollution.

In response, the CM said that Sindh government has initiated the West Karachi Water Recycling Project.

Murad Shah and Qaiser Shaikh discussed the installation of a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant, agreeing that both provincial and federal governments should collaborate on this project.

During the conversation, it was noted that Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim currently handle sea traffic. However, there is an increasing need for another deep port, such as Keti Bandar, to help alleviate some of this load. Keti Bandar Road has connectivity to the National Highway and motorway, facilitating efficient transportation of goods to inland areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the Keti Bandar project was initially approved as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects but has not been pursued for unspecified reasons. The federal minister expressed his intention to discuss the issue within his ministry and seek a private partner to establish the port.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Water Motorway Road Traffic CPEC Nasir Murad Ali Shah From Government Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely t ..

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside

13 seconds ago
 IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crim ..

IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security

15 seconds ago
 LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

16 seconds ago
 First ever female public library caters needs of r ..

First ever female public library caters needs of readers

17 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industrie ..

Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister

21 seconds ago
 Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

5 minutes ago
Cop martyred in targeted attack

Cop martyred in targeted attack

5 minutes ago
 Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3, ..

Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..

3 minutes ago
 CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in var ..

CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsil ..

Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars

3 minutes ago
 KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championsh ..

KP CM attends Inter-Boards Girls Sports Championship concluding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy ..

Meeting reviews policies, implementation strategy for religious minorities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan