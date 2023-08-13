CM felicitate nation on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

In his message, released on Sunday, he expressed his warm felicitations to all fellow countrymen on the significant day. He acknowledged the immense blessing of freedom and expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for enabling the countrymen to breathe in the world as a sovereign nation.

The chief minister underscored the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honor of a nation that is free. He payed tribute to the countless Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation, as well as the venerable forebears of our liberated land.

Paying homage to the unparalleled valour of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he emphasised the significance of their sacrifice in pursuit of a peaceful nation.

The CM called for introspection and learning from the past experiences to chart a promising path forward. He stressed the imperative of adhering to the tenets of faith, unity, and organisation, with each individual playing an integral role in the nation's advancement.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the shared responsibility of bequeathing a harmonious, robust, and flourishing Pakistan to the forthcoming generations. He underscored the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead. Confidently, he envisioned a radiant future for Pakistan and emphasised that, through the benevolence of Allah Almighty, the Pakistani nation would triumph over every obstacle. He called upon all citizens to renew their commitment to prioritise the nation's growth over personal interests and collaboratively elevate the stature of Pakistan.