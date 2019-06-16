CM felicitate newly elected body of GBTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Sunday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of GB Teachers Association (GBTA) and appreciated them to elect the office bearers through a democrated process.

He said that democracy was not only for politician but it strengthen the discipline for any process.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the provincial government brought reforms in educational sector and resolved teachers problems on priority basis during last fours years.

He stressed upon teachers not to divide and accept the newly elected members. He said that teachers were backbone of a society so they must be dutiful to prepare new generation for future.

He said the government of Gilgit Balististan utilized 100 percent developmental budget that would bring prosperity among masses in future.