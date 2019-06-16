UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitate Newly Elected Body Of GBTA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

CM felicitate newly elected body of GBTA

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Sunday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of GB Teachers Association (GBTA) and appreciated them to elect the office bearers through a democrated process.

He said that democracy was not only for politician but it strengthen the discipline for any process.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the provincial government brought reforms in educational sector and resolved teachers problems on priority basis during last fours years.

He stressed upon teachers not to divide and accept the newly elected members. He said that teachers were backbone of a society so they must be dutiful to prepare new generation for future.

He said the government of Gilgit Balististan utilized 100 percent developmental budget that would bring prosperity among masses in future.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Democracy Budget Gilgit Baltistan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.