CM felicitate Sindhi people on their culture day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sindh and the Sindhi community worldwide.

In her message on Sindh Cultural Day being celebrated on Sunday, the CM acknowledged the hardworking and hospitable Sindhi people, offering heartfelt greetings from the people of Punjab.

She emphasized the importance of Sindh's rich cultural heritage, noting that its vibrant symbols such as the Ajrak and Sindhi cap, along with the region’s captivating music and poetry, greatly enhance the cultural beauty of Pakistan.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of Sindh's ancient and beautiful civilization, which she described as a source of attraction and admiration for all.

She also pointed out the uniqueness and diversity of Sindhi culture, praising it for its distinctiveness and contribution to the multicultural fabric of Pakistan.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her pride in the rich cultural tapestry of Sindh and reiterated that its cultural richness is not only an asset to the province but to the entire country. She further conveyed her best wishes for the continued celebration and preservation of Sindh’s cultural heritage.