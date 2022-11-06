CM felicitates 381 passing-out rescuers from other provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated 381 rescuers from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) at their successful training at the Emergency Services academy (ESA).

In his message issued on Sunday, he said the Punjab province had always been performing the role of an elder brother for the other provinces, adding that he was pleased that the Emergency Services Academy was imparting training to the Rescuers of all provinces.

The chief minister highlighted that rescuers of KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan played an important role in saving many precious lives on account of the training being imparted by the Punjab Rescue Academy.

He also congratulated 107 rescuers for getting pass-out along with launching an emergency service in Sindh as well. He said that he was convinced that the trained rescuers would become a symbol of a sense of protection in Sindh like in Punjab.

The CM underscored that the Punjab government was readily available to provide assistance to all the provinces of Pakistan through the Emergency Services Academy and apprised that the Rescue Academy was not only providing training and technical assistance to Pakistan but to the other countries as well. He stated that the personnel of Rescue 1122 were the real heroes of the nation and they boldly helped the people in every difficult time.