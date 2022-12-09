UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Abrar Ahmad For Taking 7 Wickets In Maiden Test Match

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Abrar Ahmad for taking seven wickets in his maiden cricket Test match against England.

CM Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi expressed their good wishes for Abrar Ahmad's bright future.

The CM remarked well done for Abrar Ahmad and acknowledged that the whole nation is proud of his excellent performance. He lauded Abrar Ahmad for fully displaying his abilities in his maiden cricket match.

Moonis Elahi remarked that Abrar Ahmad amply proved by dint of his performance that the Pakistani youth are not less than anyone in terms of their abilities. He stated that Abrar Ahmad is an illuminating star of Pakistan's cricket team and lots of hopes are attached with him in future as well.

