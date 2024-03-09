CM Felicitates Asif Zardari On Being Elected As President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on being elected as the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the second time.
In her message, she said the person being elected as the president on March 9, who raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khappay" is a good omen for the federation of Pakistan.
The CM congratulated Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar, Aseefa, Faryal Talpur, PPP leaders, workers and leaders of all allied parties as well as members of parliament on Asif Ali Zardari becoming the president of Pakistan.
“I believe that his assuming the office of the president will strengthen and enhance the power of the elected democratic government and the parliament,” she said.
In the presence of constitutional, democratic and federation-friendly president, the democratic government could fully concentrate to undertake its agenda to rid the masses from price hike, to undertake public welfare along with resolving economic problems of Pakistan, she added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam Nawaz urges parents to teach their children Punjabi language2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani embassy in Dakar hosts reception12 minutes ago
-
Smart technology, applications to improve services in Prophet's Mosque22 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ chairs full court meeting to discuss swift disposal of cases22 minutes ago
-
PAEC centres have introduced over 150 crop varieties: Dr Raja Ali Raza22 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed22 minutes ago
-
12.6-kg cannabis, 3.3-kg opium seized, accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts flavorful extravaganza in Brussels32 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG terms proposed land record services for expats grand step52 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay52 minutes ago
-
Consensus and reconciliation is way forward: Tarar1 hour ago
-
SSP Larkana holds meeting on Ramazan security plan1 hour ago