CM Felicitates Asif Zardari On Being Elected As President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

CM felicitates Asif Zardari on being elected as president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on being elected as the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the second time.

In her message, she said the person being elected as the president on March 9, who raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khappay" is a good omen for the federation of Pakistan.

The CM congratulated Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar, Aseefa, Faryal Talpur, PPP leaders, workers and leaders of all allied parties as well as members of parliament on Asif Ali Zardari becoming the president of Pakistan.

“I believe that his assuming the office of the president will strengthen and enhance the power of the elected democratic government and the parliament,” she said.

In the presence of constitutional, democratic and federation-friendly president, the democratic government could fully concentrate to undertake its agenda to rid the masses from price hike, to undertake public welfare along with resolving economic problems of Pakistan, she added.

