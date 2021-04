(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to national cricket team captain Babar Azam for securing the first position in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM termed it an honour for the nation and expressed good wishes for his future achievements.