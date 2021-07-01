UrduPoint.com
CM Felicitates China On 100th CCP Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

CM felicitates China on 100th CCP anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Chinese government, leadership and its people on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In his message on Thursday, the chief minister expressed his good wishes to the president, primeminister, ambassador and other officials of China on the occasion of the 100th anniversary ofthe CCP.

