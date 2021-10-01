CM felicitates China on national day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Chinese government, its leadership and people on the national day of People's Republic of China and said that bilateral ties between Pakistan and China have become an example for the rest of the world.

In his message, he said Pak-China friendship is invincible and people from both sides have affection for each other and China is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan.

He said that China had overcome poverty and unemployment and become an economic giant.

The rapid economic stability of China is a role model for poor and third world countries.

Usman Buzdar said Allama Iqbal had made a prediction of Chinese development many time ago. The foresighted leadership of China has made their nation economically independent and put them on the road to progress.

CPEC Project in Punjab is an unprecedented example of Pak-China friendship, he added.