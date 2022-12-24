UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has felicitated Christian community on Christmas and said that minority communities are free to follow their religion and enjoy rights as enshrined in constitution of the country.

In a message issued in connection with Christmas, KP CM said that constitution of the country gives equal rights to minorities like majority community and added that minorities have full freedom to celebrate their festivals and follow religious practices.

He said that provincial government has also taken various steps for facilitation and welfare of minorities living in KP. He said that government has started provision of stipends to religious leaders of Christians besides reducing their age limits to get government employments.

He also stressed promotion of religious harmony and praised role of Christian community in development of the country.

