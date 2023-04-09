CM felicitates Christian community on Easter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated the Christian community on Easter and stated that the government equally share the rejoice of the Christian community in celebrating their Easter festivities.

In his message issued on Sunday, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Easter is meant to spend time and share happiness among the helpless and deserving. He stated that Easter depicts the true spirit to incline oneself towards welfare and noble virtues in one's human life, adding that the Christian community is peace loving and respect worthy for all.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Christian community not only contributed its significant part in the Pakistan Movement but is also playing active role in the progress and prosperity of the country. The services of the Christian community in the development and progress of the country along with their love and attachment with the country is above any doubt. "Today we pledge to propagate the message of love, brotherhood and unity among the minorities dwelling in Pakistan" he added.